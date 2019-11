The new GH¢ 100 banknote being introduced

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has introduced new higher denominations.

They include a GH¢ 100 and GH¢ 200 banknotes.

It has also introduced a GH¢ 2 coin.

Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, launched the new notes and coin on Friday, November 29, 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue