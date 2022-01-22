Breaking News: GFA Sacks Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sacked Milovan Rajevac, the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, Black Stars.

This follows Ghana’s abysmal performance in the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon under the supervision of the Serbian.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, the Sports Ministry directed GFA to reconstitute the Management Committee of the Ghana Black Stars.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting between the Ministry and the Association on Friday, January 21.

At the meeting, the parties reviewed the performance of the Black Stars at the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations and discussed preparations for the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

In a press statement the Ministry stated categorically that “we made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success.

The GFA was therefore also directed to “review the work and capacity of the current Black Stars’ technical team, led by the head coach, Milovan Rajevac.”

Meanwhile, the Serbian will be paid 3 months salary in lieu as the GFA takes steps to appoint caretaker coach for World Cup qualifying playoff as soon as possible.