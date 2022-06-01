Breaking News: Three Arrested Over Wa Naa’s Palace Flogging

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with the flogging of two lovers who were seen in a leaked sex video.

The three arrested are Dushiran Khigir,34, a phone repairer, Issahaku Mahama, 70, and Naa Sigiki Osman,52.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Ndekugri who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online indicated that the three suspects will be arraigned after investigations.

He disclosed that the police are on a manhunt for other accomplices in connection with the flogging of the two individuals at the Wa Naa’s palace.

A video circulating on social media showed two lovers separately tied to a pole and being flogged publicly while residents looked on at the Wa Naa’s palace.

Many have condemned the flogging of the two lovers at the Wa Naa’s palace and called for the arrest of anybody involved in the act.

