Breaking The 8 Is Possible – COKA

COKA addressing the NPP members at Kodie

MEMBERS OF the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been told to unite and work hard towards breaking the eight years cycle of political parties which come to office in 2024.

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka ‘COKA’, who recently contested the Ashanti Regional NPP chairmanship position but lost narrowly, gave the word of encouragement, saying all NPP members must unite and campaign vigorously for the party in all the 275 constituencies of the country.

According to him, despite the adverse effects of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on world economies, the NPP administration has still delivered on its campaign promises.

COKA, has therefore, stated that the electorates consider the NPP as the only suitable political party to lead the country on the path of prosperity.

Addressing party members and sympathisers at Kodie in the Affigya Kwabre South Constituency, he noted that the NPP, definitely, would retain political power in 2024.

The NPP guru, however, warned that the NPP’s anticipated electoral victory would not come on a silver platter.

COKA was speaking during the climax of a massively attended five-kilometer health walk organised by the NPP in the area from Afrancho to Kodie on Saturday. The two-hour walk was organised to mainly re-energise the party’s support base and structures, towards an effective membership and communication drive in the region.

COKA said “As members, what we can do to rescue the party in the 2024 polls is to spread the good news about the government and boost the electoral fortunes of the party.”

The NPP, he indicated, is the only political party that could provide “social intervention policies to give Ghanaians the needed socio-economic reliefs that they critically need.”

COKA, however, bemoaned that the party’s communication team was not talking enough about the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s good works, and urged them to up their game.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi