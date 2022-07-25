Ghana DJ Awards Festival To Use E-Ticketing System

Flowking Stone performing at the previous event

Organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival, Merqury Republic Africa, have announced a new partnership with eGotickets, the mobile-focused and market leader in live event e-ticketing.

The deal designates eGotickets as the official ticketing partner of the Ghana DJ Awards Festival.

In conjunction with the new partnership, Ghana DJ Awards Festival fans can now buy and access tickets all in one place – whether buying directly or for other fans – on the eGotickets website, USSD, WhatsApp, Ghana DJ Awards platforms or through the eGotickets Mobile App.

Ghana DJ Awards Festival will use eGotickets’ platform for all aspects of the purchasing experience, including the ability for fans to easily buy, transfer and have tickets scanned from their mobile devices at the festival.

The producer of the Ghana DJ Awards festival, Merqury Quaye, said his outfit is thrilled to partner with a brand that puts fans first and whose products will enhance the ticketing experience for fans of the show.

Meanwhile, the CEO of eGotickets, George Festus Mensah, said that “we look forward to bringing in new groups of music fans and improving the overall ticket purchasing experience as fans plan for the festival.”

“We believe eGotickets was chosen because of the company’s progressive approach to digital ticketing and focus on delivering a superior fan experience,” he added.

eGotickets is a Ghanaian events tech company founded in 2013 and has managed over 62,341 events of all sizes till date.