‘Sake Of Love’ Shines On Music Charts

Charles Fanti

Gavali Music signee Charles Fanti’s song, ‘Sake of Love’, is currently making waves on the music chart shows of some local radio stations in the country.

The song, which was released a month ago, has been welcomed by a number of radio DJs and presenters, who play the song everyday on their various radio stations.

The much hyped song climbed to the number three spot on Ark FM’s music countdown chart some few days ago.

‘Sake of Love’ competed in the chart show among songs like ‘Down Flat’, ‘Friday Night’, ‘On God’, ‘Go Gidi’, ‘Odo Pa’ among others.

It also made it to DJ Joy’s top 10 countdown chart show on ABN Radio and placed number five on the chart. It again featured on DJ Bone’s top 10 trending songs in Ghana on Y107.9 FM and fourth position on this chart.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song after its release has caught the attention of music lovers so much that they are rushing to various digital music platforms to download the song.

From lyrics, to rhythm, to tempo, to sound, to hook, ‘Sake of Love’ which is mid-tempo song with a beautiful highlife mixed afrobeat, is just irresistible highlife track that promises to be a big hit for Charles Fanti this year.

Comments on the song from some of the DJs and presenters are mind-blowing. According to them, the song is set to create stiff competition for established songs on the music market, particularly those in the highlife/afrobeat music field.

In the capital, the song has found its way on a number of Accra-based radio stations chart shows, including DJ Berima’s top 10 music chart on Kingdom 107.7 FM. The song placed the number five position on this chart too.

Recently, some aged men at Kasoa were captured dancing with young women on the dance floor when ‘Sake of Love’ was played by the DJ at one of the popular spots at Kasoa near Opeikuman.

Though the women were tired, they were forced to continue dancing until the DJ switched to a different song.

Some of the young men sitting at the joint with their ladies, who could not control themselves, also joined the old men on the dance floor.

George Clifford Owusu