GMA-UK: Skyweb Eyes Best Music Video Award

Ishmael Barnoh

Young and talented music video producer and director, Ishmael Barnoh, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Skyweb, has been tipped by some industry stakeholders to win Best Music Video Award at this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards-UK slated for October in London.

The music video director, who won the award at last year’s edition of the GMA-UK, is hopeful of sweeping the award again this year, has been nominated for Best Music Video of the Year category.

He will be competing in the category with ‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi (Dir. by Rex), ‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft. Mr Drew (Dir. by Junie Annan), ‘Rollies and Cigars’ – Sarkodie (Dir. by Yaw Skyface), ‘Odeshi’ – Epixode (Dir. Snaresbeat), ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix)’ – Amaarae (Dir. by Remi Laudat), ‘Bad Gyal’ – Mona 4Reall (Dir. by Rex), and ‘Mood’ – Mr Drew (Dir. by Xpress Philms).

His management team told BEATWAVES that even though there were some key contenders for the award, Skyweb stood a chance of winning the award, adding that Ishmael Barnoh and Skyweb nomination for GMA-UK for the Best Music Video Award category means a lot to the team, and that they are excited about the nomination and hope to win.

A number of gospel artistes who have so far worked with him have tipped him to outshine his colleagues in the awards due to his prominence as one of the finest, hardworking and most widely known music video producer and director in the country.

They added that since Barnoh became music video producer and director, he has worked tirelessly to make his music videos very unique.

Based on his outstanding achievements in the music scene so far, Ismael Barnoh believes his hard work in the music industry in the year under review will earn him and his outfit more awards in the coming years.

According to him, producing gospel music video forms part of his activities to promote the work of God as well as the gospel music industry.

He stressed that his mission is to make gospel music recognised on the global music market, adding that he will continue to win souls for Christ through music videos.

Skyweb, which was established in 2002, is credited with over hundred music videos and has produced music videos for gospel artistes such as Empress Gifty, Piesie Esther, Kofi Sarpong, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy, Louisa Annan, KODA, Minister Igwe and a host of others.

