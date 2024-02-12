‘Breaking The Eight Is Possible’

NEW PATRIOTIC Party (NPP) has done enough to retain political power on December 7, according to the Obuasi West Member of Parliament (MP), Kwaku Kwarteng.

Speaking after he polled 440 votes to retain his seat as the NPP parliamentary candidate for Obuasi West for the upcoming election on Saturday, he lauded the delegates for renewing his mandate, stressing that his target is for the NPP to win more votes in the December polls.

The two contestants in the highly peaceful election including Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah and Faustina Oppong, also polled 245 and eight votes, respectively.

Mr. Kwarteng said the President Akufo-Addo’s administration has done marvelously well in office so the ruling political party deserved to win the next elections.

“The NPP can break the eight in December since we have delivered in political office,” he stated, adding that “We have more to deliver for the country in the coming years”.

Mr. Kwarteng said the NPP wants to win an avalanche of votes in the Obuasi West Constituency, but he was quick to state that unity was key to the party’s planned victory.

“We need unity to win big here for Dr. Bawumia to win the December polls”, he stated. As a reminder, the NPP Obuasi West poll was delayed because of a legal battle.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi