Brigade Gala Comes Off Saturday

The Ghana Boys’ and Girls’ Brigades Council has held a balloting for the maiden football gala and knock-out competition.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, the competition is expected to kick off this Saturday and end on July 19 in Tema and in other parts of the country.

Launched on April 21, the competition will draw companies nationwide, who will battle for honors at the district, regional and national levels.

National organizer, John Fia, speaking at the launch on Saturday said each company will raise two teams in the U-16 and U-20 levels.

With support from Alex Quartey, an astute retired referee, he said the various teams have been pitched against each other and 11th Takoradi is billed to face 14th Takoradi for the first game in the Western Region contest.

President of the Ghana Boys Brigade Council, Ghana Moses Foh-Amoaning, gave the assurance that the forthcoming competition will be one of the best juvenile football tournaments.

“From three years to the anchor section, we are expecting the best form of football. We are using the right ages, and the stakes are really high. The objective of the Brigade is the advancement of the Word of God through this football event. We want to get the boys involved and then evangelize,” he explained.

The competition is being sponsored by Hisense Ghana Limited, Papaye Foods and Special Ice.

From The Sports Desk