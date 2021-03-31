Britain Fines Pastor Chris Loveworld Channel For ‘Airing Harmful Claims’ About Covid19

Britain’s communications regulator, Ofcom, has fined Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Loveworld Limited for allegedly spreading conspiracy theories about coronavirus.

A statement released on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, said the Loveworld Television Network is to pay the fine of £125,000 (N65 million) for broadcasting a programme that featured not just inaccurate but potentially harmful claims about coronavirus.

The channel had broadcasted that coronavirus and new vaccines were all a means by the government to insert nanochips to control and harm people.

According to Ofcom, allowing further broadcast could weaken people’s belief in the public health sector.

Ofcom has in the past scrutinized the activity of Pastor Chris Television channel but the current fine is the first of its kind for the channel.

By Melvin Tarlue