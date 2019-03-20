British Airways To Pamper Customers

BRITISH AIRWAYS has indicated it is investing £6.5 billion into its operations for customers to enjoy new experiences.

According to the airline, over the next five years, it will take delivery of 72 new aircraft, including four new types for its fleet including the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-10 for long-haul and the A320 and 321neos for short-haul.

It noted that over the last five years, it has taken delivery of 57 new, fuel efficient and quieter aircraft, including A3805 and Boeing 787 Dreamliners adding that by 2020, it will have received 100 new aircraft in less than a decade.

The airline is also fitting out 128 of its long haul aircraft with new interiors.

Commenting on it’s new routes, British Airways said it was currently operating its largest route network in a decade, with 17 percent more flights than was the case in 2016 and about 40 more routes, plus new low fares for customers who wished to travel without checked-in luggage, as well as European flights priced from £23 each way.

More than one million customers have travelled through the airline’s brand new The First Wing at Heathrow’s Terminal 5, British Airways’ exclusive check-in area for its First (First class), Gold Executive Club and one world Emerald customers, which features a dedicated security channel leading directly into the First lounge.

The airline continued that it is investing £600 million in Club World (long-haul Business class) adding that it has partnered with The White Company to provide amenity kits and luxurious bedding for customers.

The airline, furthermore, intimated that as part of its commitment to serving customers the highest quality meals and snacks, it has invested millions in enhancing its catering.

“British Airways has the largest number of lounges of any European airline.”

By Samuel Boadi, London