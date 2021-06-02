British High Commissioner Visits Adaklu

The team on top the Adaklu mountain

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, has visited the Adaklu community in the Volta region as part of his regional tour.

The High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V, Paramount Chief of Adaklu Traditional Area and the President of the Adaklu Traditional Council.

Mr Walker expressed his emotional attachment to the region which dates back to the grandfather of his wife who stayed in Ghana in the 1940s and was one of the structural engineers who built the famous Adomi Bridge.

‘It was very refreshing when I was driving over the Adomi Bridge. I think it is important that we must understand the history of our culture; the good, the bad, and for that reason, I care so much about Ghana,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to climb the Adaklu Mountain which he said looked so amazing.

Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V expressed his profound gratitude to Mr Walker’s visit to Adaklu.

He seized the opportunity to share the tourism potential of Adaklu and its arable lands for agribusiness that has not been fully tapped.

He also appealed for support to develop the mountain as an unparalleled tourist attraction site for the area and the region at large.

“There is currently a research underway to establish that the Adaklu Mountain is the highest mountain in Ghana,” he added.

The District Chief Executive, Phanuel Donkor Kadey, welcomed the High Commissioner and said his care for the region should transcend beyond the visit to give birth to deep relations that could bring development to the area.

Also, in attendance were Akosua Love Kpedekpo, Princess of the area and a government appointee of the District, Togbe Agbogbada I – a Divisional Chief of Adaklu and the Dufia of Adaklu Anfoe, kinsmen and other members of the High Commissioner’s team.

He was presented with some beautiful artefacts by Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V.