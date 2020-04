British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, coronavirus condition, is seeing an improvement.

The PM has been in the intensive care unit of the St Thomas Hospital In Central London since Monday evening, April 6.

He had been taken to the hospital on Sunday evening, April 5 due to “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus as announced by Number 10 Downing Street.

But after three nights in intensive care, local media reports in the UK say his condition is “improving.”

By Melvin Tarlue