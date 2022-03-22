Brother Sammy Received GH¢40 Per Movie Role

Brother Sammy

BROTHER SAMMY, a Ghanaian gospel musician, who is credited with a number of hit songs, has disclosed that he was only paid GH¢40 for roles he played in some local movies.

The controversial gospel musician said the money was paid to him recently by two local movie producers, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr. Likee and Papa Kumasi, for the roles he played in their movies.

Brother Sammy made these known on UTV‘s United Showbiz on Saturday, where he contributed as a guest when issues on the state of the Ghanaian movie industry was brought on board for discussion.

“I have been on about four movie sets; Dr. Likee led me to one. After the production, I was paid GH¢40. Dr. Likee is my friend and also a family relative, so because of the nature of our relations in Kumasi, I took it lightly. It has not even been five months since this happened,” he said.

Brother Sammy added that after dealing with Dr. Likee, he had a call from Papa Kumasi inviting him to be part of a movie called ‘Chop Box to Chop Box’.

“I played the role of a student. While I was about to drive away in my car, after we closed from set, he gave me an envelope containing GH¢40,” he revealed.

Brother Sammy, in another narration, indicated that actress Tracey Boakye also invited him to shoot some scenes for her.

According to him, Tracey Boakye flew him from Kumasi to Accra only to receive nothing from her.

“Tracy Boakye also called me to play a role in a movie she was producing outside of the country. I accepted because when I launch my songs, they came to support me. She even booked a flight for me. However, after the shoot, I was even expecting to get GH¢40, but I got nothing as she took me to the airport and drove off,” he said.

He added that the highest reward he has ever received for playing a role in a movie was from the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, who offered him GH¢50 when he took him to a village for a shoot.

By George Clifford Owusu