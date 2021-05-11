BRT Burnt Buses Report Ready

The report on the cause of the ferocious fire that gutted four Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) also known as ‘Adehyie Buses’ in Kumasi, is expected to be made public in a few weeks’ time.

The buses, which were parked at the State Transport Company (STC) Yard at Oforikrom in Kumasi, got burnt following a fire outbreak in December 2020.

Eye witness accounts indicated at the time that but for the timely intervention of fire fighters, the fire would have consumed more Adehyie Buses at the place.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) instantly began to probe the incident but five months after the infamous incident, the exact cause of the fire is still not known.

Christopher Wiredu, the Manager of KMA BRT, speaking with the DAILY GUIDE, said hopefully what caused the fire that burnt the buses would be out in two weeks’ time.

Mr. Wiredu, who was speaking to Daily Guide when Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, visited the STC Yard at Oforikrom, lamented about the negative effects of the fire.

“As at now, we don’t know what exactly started the fire which burnt the four buses, but hopefully in two weeks’ time the GNFS report about the fire outbreak will be out.”

He said the management has been supportive and cooperative with the fire fighters, with regards to investigations to help unearth the cause of the inferno.

“Just last week, we contacted the fire fighters and they gave the assurance that the investigations has reached its final stages so the report will be ready,” adding that “We had 60 of the Adehyie Buses operating in Kumasi and four of them got burnt on the fateful day, so now we have 56 buses plying the routes of Kumasi.”

Mr. Wiredu said despite the disaster, Adehyie Buses are still in operation and contributing to help make travelling much easier for the residents of Kumasi.

According to him, traffic on the road, remained one of the biggest challenges for the Adehyie Buses but said “we have developed a strategy to operate at the peak hours”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi