Bryan Acheampong Declares War On Kwahu Roads

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for the Abetifi constituency, has unveiled a 16-year roadmap to transform the Kwahu region’s infrastructure and human development.

Speaking at the NPP Nkawkaw constituency team’s campaign launch on October 5, 2024, Dr. Acheampong emphasized that the region’s development is not driven by personal gain, but by a commitment to bridge the developmental gaps in Kwahu.

The comprehensive plan is divided into two phases, focusing on infrastructure and human development. “Our plan is divided into two phases. First, we are focused on constructing all the necessary roads in Kwahu within the next 16 years,” Dr. Acheampong explained.

This includes connecting smaller towns to the national grid, providing access to clinics, and ensuring drinkable water.

Dr. Acheampong’s vision encompasses Kwahu East, West, South, Afram Plains South, and North, aiming to complete all road constructions within the specified timeframe.

Notably, eight years have already passed since the inception of this plan.

Joseph Frempong, Member of Parliament for the Nkawkaw constituency, has been battling with health challenges for the past three months.

Dr. Acheampong pledged his full support to assist Joseph Frempong, urging the party to rally behind the ailing MP during this difficult time.

BY Daniel Bampoe