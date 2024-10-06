Afrifa Yamoah Ponko Is Dead

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members are grieving over the loss of Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, a former Ejisu/Juaben Municipal Assembly Chief Executive.

His demise on October 6th, 2024, after a prolonged illness, has sent shockwaves throughout the party.

Yamoah Ponkoh’s remarkable journey in politics began with his appointment as Municipal Chief Executivevand radio panelist.

His unwavering commitment to the NDC’s ideals inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps.

As a former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Yamoah Ponkoh’s influence extended beyond politics into sports.

His visionary leadership helped shape the team’s success, cementing his legacy in Ghanaian football.

-BY Daniel Bampoe