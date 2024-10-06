Mahama’s Promises Of Regional Hospitals: A Display Of Disconnect From Ghana’s Progress

In his recent campaign visit to the newly created regions in northern Ghana, former President John Dramani Mahama promised to build regional hospitals if given the mandate in 2024. However, what is alarming about this promise is that it reflects a clear disconnect from the current state of development in the country. It is disheartening to see that Mr. Mahama, who once occupied the highest office of the land, appears unaware of the progress the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has already made in these regions.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, under the visionary leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has already initiated the construction of regional hospitals in these newly created regions as part of their comprehensive healthcare expansion plan.

These projects, which are in various stages of completion, are tangible evidence of the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access for all Ghanaians. Therefore, Mr. Mahama’s promise to build what is already being built is not only redundant but also an attempt to capitalize on his perceived ignorance of the electorate, who he believes are not fully aware of the ongoing developments.

It is important for discerning Ghanaians to question politicians who are out of touch with the current realities on the ground. Promises that are made for the sake of scoring political points, without acknowledging the achievements of the incumbent administration, should be questioned. Mr. Mahama’s proposal lacks substance and reflects a pattern of making emotional appeals to win votes without presenting a concrete and realistic plan for moving the country forward.

The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has consistently demonstrated its dedication to developing Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure. From the ambitious Agenda 111 project, which aims to build district hospitals across the country, to the ongoing regional hospital projects in the new regions, the NPP government has shown that it is not just making promises but delivering results.

These initiatives are part of a broader vision to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of their location, has access to quality healthcare services.

In contrast, Mr. Mahama’s record during his tenure as President paints a different picture. Healthcare infrastructure under his administration was characterized by delays, incomplete projects, and a lack of cohesive planning. Ghanaians remember the many unfulfilled promises made during his time in office, and it is crucial that we do not fall for the same empty promises again.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, it is essential for Ghanaians to focus on the facts and not be swayed by emotional rhetoric. The progress made under the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration in improving healthcare services is undeniable, and the ongoing work in the newly created regions is a proof to this commitment. Ghanaians must therefore ignore Mr. Mahama’s promises, which are based on a lack of current knowledge of the situation in the country.

Let us continue to support the leadership that is working tirelessly to improve the lives of Ghanaians and ensure that our country moves forward, not backward. The future of Ghana depends on choosing leaders who are not only aware of what is happening but are also capable of delivering real, meaningful progress.

By Nana Asare Baffour