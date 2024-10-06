Ansah-Asare Incites Organised Labour Against Akufo-Addo

Kwaku Ansah-Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has urged Organised Labour to reject President Akufo-Addo’s plea to call off their planned nationwide strike against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Ansah-Asare expressed disappointment in the president’s handling of the crisis, citing Akufo-Addo’s unfulfilled promise to tackle the issue.

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday had appealed to Organised Labour to reconsider the strike, set for October 10, during a meeting on October 3.

He reassured labour leaders of his administration’s commitment to addressing the environmental destruction caused by galamsey and urged them to give the government more time to act.

However, Ansah-Asare criticized the president’s response, accusing him of insincerity.

He reminded Ghanaians of President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to put his presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey, which he believes the president has not lived up to.

This development comes after Organised Labour threatened a nationwide strike over the government’s handling of the SSNIT hotels saga, which was eventually aborted.

The labour unions have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the government’s policies, and this latest call to action may escalate tensions.

Background of the Galamsey Crisis

Galamsey, or illegal mining, has been a persistent issue in Ghana, with severe environmental and social consequences.

The government has faced criticism for its handling of the crisis, with many calling for more decisive action.

Previous Confrontations between Akufo-Addo and Organised Labour

This is not the first time Akufo-Addo has faced opposition from Organised Labour.

In August 2024, the President responded to labour unions’ concerns over the sale of SSNIT hotels, which sparked widespread protests.

The sale was eventually aborted, but the incident highlights the ongoing tensions between the government and labour leaders.

BY Daniel Bampoe