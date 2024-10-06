Ghana University Administrators Negotiations With Govt Break Down

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum –Minister of Education

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its nationwide strike, citing the lack of progress in negotiations with the government regarding their demands.

This decision comes after two days of negotiations between the unions and government representatives, which yielded no tangible results.

According to Michael Owusu Ansah, National President of GAUA, the association did not find their concerns reflected in the Memorandum of Agreement presented by the Ministry, leading to a breakdown in negotiations.

“We didn’t find our concerns reflected in the Memorandum of Agreement that the Ministry wanted us to sign… Once negotiations break down, it means we have to move to the next level,” Ansah stated.

The strike, which began on September 19, has disrupted activities at various public universities.

GAUA had previously suspended the strike after negotiations with the government but resumed it due to unmet agreements and frustration with the government’s response.

Background of the Strike

The strike was prompted by delays in implementing negotiated conditions of service provisions.

Despite an agreement reached in July 2024, the Ministry of Finance has yet to issue a letter of approval for full implementation.

GAUA expressed frustration with the government’s lack of progress, citing obstacles from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in finalizing negotiations for payment of Non-Payment of Online Teaching Support Allowances (OTSA) to eligible staff.

-BY Daniel Bampoe