Bryan Acheampong Takes Over Agric Ministry

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Bryan Acheampong has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo as the Minister in charge of Food and Agriculture.

He takes over from Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who was Minister from 2017 to 2023. He resigned recently to pursue presidential interest to lead the governing NPP.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin made this known on the floor of Parliament earlier today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

He was appointed and sworn in as Minister of State, Office of the President on April 4, 2017, and later assigned as Minister of State at the Ministry of the Interior on February 13, 2020.

Bryan Acheampong (MP), who hails from Nkawtia in the Kwahu East District was born on November 27, 1972, in Suhum in the Eastern Region.

After completing his elementary education in Suhum, England, and Italy, he moved back to Ghana.

He continued his middle, secondary, and A ‘Level education in Accra at the Achimota Primary school and Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC).

Mr. Acheampong holds a Bachelor’s degree and an MBA in Business Administration from the Johnson and Wilson University in the United States of America and now a PhD from the University of Ghana.

He served as a volunteer for an orphanage home called Tom-ni in Kwahu Obomi immediately after national service.

He served in the US Military (United States Air Force) between 2004 and 2006.

Mr. Bryan Acheampong, won the Abetifi seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on July 15, 2016, in a by-election, following the death of the former MP, Peter Wiafe Pepera.

BY Daniel Bampoe