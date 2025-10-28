Bryan Acheampong’s Momentum Surges – Poll

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race is heating up fast, and new regional analysis from pollster Mussa Dankwah suggests that Dr. Bryan Acheampong is rapidly emerging as the disruptive force reshaping the contest.

While Greater Accra remains a competitive zone for all three frontrunners—Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA), and Dr. Bryan Acheampong (DBA)—it is in Ashanti and Eastern regions that Mr. Acheampong’s influence is becoming most visible.

In Ashanti, the traditional heartbeat of NPP politics, Acheampong has made significant inroads, winning admiration for his calm leadership style and strategic clarity.

Dankwah’s analysis shows that in Ashanti, widely regarded as the political heartbeat of the NPP, Bryan Acheampong has significantly eroded Kennedy Agyapong’s support base, tilting momentum in his own favour.

His disciplined and data-driven campaign, built on the themes of unity, accountability, and service, is winning grassroots admiration and shifting long-standing loyalties.

In Eastern Region—home to Acheampong’s Abetifi Constituency—his dominance is even more pronounced. Once considered a stronghold for the Vice President, the region is now witnessing a groundswell of support for Dr. Acheampong, driven by his consistent engagement, proven track record, and reputation for results.

His blend of political experience, business acumen, and philanthropic impact is striking a chord with voters seeking substance over slogans.

Dankwah notes that while Dr. Bawumia maintains a broad national footprint, Dr. Acheampong’s focused strategy in Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern is yielding tangible results. “Bryan Acheampong is hurting both DMB and KOA, especially in Ashanti and Eastern,” he stated. “His pace, precision, and grassroots connection make him the candidate to watch as the race widens.”

With his campaign tour of three key regions, analysts believe Dr. Acheampong’s next moves—especially in the remaining swing areas—could further tilt the scales and position him as a formidable contender with national appeal.