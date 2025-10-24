Bryan Explains Fertiliser Distribution Allegation

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ejura in the 2024 elections, Gifty Ndomah, has confronted Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Minister for Agriculture and one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the NPP with a charge that fertiliser meant for distribution to constituencies were withheld by some parliamentary candidates who, she alleged, intended to smuggle same.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi, has however refuted claims that he distributed government fertilisers to New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidates during the 2024 general election.

According to him, the fertilisers were distributed through the ministry’s district agricultural offices, not through political party structures.

Speaking later at a rally in Ejura as part of his campaign ahead of the NPP’s forthcoming presidential primaries, Dr. Acheampong described the allegations as false and misleading.

He insisted that fertilisers purchased with public funds could not have been allocated to political candidates, as that would constitute an abuse of government resources.

“The government can’t distribute fertilisers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to your parliamentary candidate on the ticket of a political party. That’s not how government funds are used,” he said.

“If that were the case, then during election period, government funds would have been taken and given to our parliamentary candidates across the country — but that’s not how a country is governed,” he pointed out.

Dr. Acheampong further explained that all fertilisers under the government’s agricultural programmes were dispatched to the district level for accountability and proper supervision.

“When the fertilisers are sent to the district, then during its distribution, as your party is in government, you can have an influence, but in terms of accountability and responsibility, it is not in your hands,” he stated.