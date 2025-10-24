Cherise Wins Gold @ Miss Earth Darling Press

Cherise Asher Ayisi displaying her gold medal

Cherise Asher Ayisi, Ghana’s representative for the Miss Earth 2025 pageant, has received her first gold medal after earning the top position during the Darling of the Press session of the competition.

She was keenly followed by Miss Belize, who occupied the second position, earning a silver medal, while Miss Australia earned bronze at the end of the segment.

Following Cherise’s win, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to commend her for stealing the show with her elegance and eloquence.

Cherise is competing with over 70 contestants for the Miss Earth title. The pageant, which advocates for environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility, will take place on November 5, 2025, at the Okada Manila in Parañaque, Metro Manila, Philippines.

This year’s event, themed “Silver Linings,” marks the 25th edition as well as silver anniversary of the Miss Earth pageant.

Discussion of the event will be centred on issues and policies concerning the environment. The delegates will be showcasing unique skills and abilities as well as their fashion sense.

There will be the anticipated National Costume display to celebrate cultural heritage, and interacting with the online community.

The pageant features contestants from various countries, including new debutants like Uzbekistan. Some contestants have already begun their journey, participating in activities like a symbolic tree planting ceremony and a presentation of delegates in Filipiniana-inspired ensembles.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke