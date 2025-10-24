PGA Tour Cancels 2026 Season Opener in Hawaii Due To Venue Challenges

The PGA Tour has cancelled its 2026 season-opening tournament, The Sentry, after efforts to find an alternative venue in Hawaii or elsewhere proved unsuccessful.

Originally scheduled for January 8–11, 2026, the event was set to take place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Island of Maui. However, ongoing drought conditions forced organizers to move the competition.

In a statement, the PGA Tour explained that “having assessed alternate venues in Hawaii and beyond,” the tournament could not proceed due to “logistical challenges – including shipping deadlines, tournament infrastructure, and vendor support.”

With The Sentry’s cancellation, the Sony Open, set for January 15–18 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, will now serve as the first event of the 2026 PGA Tour season.

The Sentry, which first relocated from California to Maui in 1999, has long been a traditional season opener, featuring the top 50 players from the FedExCup standings and winners from the previous season.

It held the opening slot from 1986 to 2013 before reclaiming that position in 2024 when the Tour returned to a calendar-year format.