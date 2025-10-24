Greed Is A Fat Monster – Nana Aba Reacts To Buffer Stock Scandal

Nana Aba Anamoah, Abdul-Wahab Hanan

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has described the ongoing scandal involving former CEO of Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, who allegedly stole GH¢78 million, as ‘monstrous’.

The outspoken journalist, on X (formerly Twitter), posted flier of alleged properties acquired with the proceeds of crime by the former CEO with the caption, “Greed is a fat demon with a small mouth, and whatever you feed it is never enough. Greedy monster!”

Nana Aba’s reactions follow an earlier revelation made by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, of freezing assets of the former Buffer Stock CEO and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, following alleged financial misconducts and acquisition of high-value properties using public funds.

The Minister for Justice further disclosed that investigators have frozen a fixed deposit account belonging to Mr. Hanan at Republic Bank’s Labone Branch in Accra, containing GH¢10 million.

He said steps are also underway to confiscate several vehicles and over 61 luxury handbags linked to the couple as part of ongoing investigations.

Dr. Ayine said between 2017 and 2024, the former Buffer Stock CEO in concert with Richard Sam Asante and Bismark Owusu Boakye allegedly orchestrated and transferred GH¢78,269,084.04 from the bank account of Buffer Stock Company to a private company linked to him, his wife and staff of Buffer Stock Company at Republic Bank and Ecobank.

Dr. Ayine indicated that they also made suspicious transfers amounting to GH¢40.5 million through Sawtina Enterprise, a company allegedly linked to the former Buffer Stock CEO.

They also traced some properties suspected to have been acquired illegally by him, including a five-bedroom house at Chain Homes, valued at $1.625 million; a three-bedroom house at Cantonments, purchased for $600,000; multiple plots of land at Airport Development Area, worth $750,000 among others.

Comments under her post witnessed varied views from followers, Onipa Nua wrote, “Nana, how do we conclude in believing this art work when the person in question hasn’t even been to court or given the chance to make his point. The Attorney General is doing too much of talking than working in my view.”

David Nkansa Anto added, “Pls be mindful of how you comment about ongoing court cases. Innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.”

Richwes added, “I usually don’t blame them, not at all. The whole system is faulty and needs a complete overhaul. Why would a real estate company and bank accept such huge sums of money in cash/cheque from a public servant without some kinda red flag? It can be stopped at the source.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Hanan has denied all the allegations of corruption levelled against him, describing the claims as “untrue and deeply unfortunate.”

In a statement released after the Attorney General’s address, Mr. Hanan said he had never been involved in the matters referred to by the Attorney General, and has instructed his lawyers to take steps to safeguard his reputation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke