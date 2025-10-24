Police Launch Manhunt For Suspects In Young Senegalese Goalkeeper’s Death

The late Cheikh Toure

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a search for three men who deposited the body of Senegalese teenager Cheikh Toure at the Ebenezer morgue in Tafo, Kumasi.

Toure’s death, which occurred in Kumasi last week under unclear circumstances, has drawn the attention of both the Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and African Integration and Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In response, the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno dispatched a special team of homicide investigators, forensic experts, and intelligence officers to assist the regional command in uncovering the truth behind the incident.

After three days of intensive investigation, police have identified their first key persons of interest — the three men who reportedly delivered the body to the morgue.

“We are now looking for these three men, and from the enquiries we made at the hospital, they indicated that the men who brought the body were only speaking in French,” said DSP Godwin Ahianyo, the Command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to DSP Ahianyo, the men’s conflicting statements have raised suspicions. “When the deceased was brought in, they found wounds in his lower abdomen and around his neck. They initially claimed he was involved in an accident but later changed their story to say he had attempted suicide in his room,” he explained.

Police are urging anyone with information about the three men to assist in the ongoing investigation as efforts continue to determine the exact cause of Cheikh Toure’s death.

BY Wletsu Ransford