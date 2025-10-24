GFA, FIFA Complete Referee Capacity Building Course Phase 2

Young referees and facilitators

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with FIFA, has successfully concluded the second phase of the Referee Capacity Building Course under FIFA Women’s Development Programme: League Development.

The four-day training, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram from Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025, focused on enhancing the skills and professionalism of young female referees selected through the Catch Them Young (CTY) initiative.

The CTY Female Referee project is one of the GFA’s flagship programmes aimed at identifying, nurturing, and developing young refereeing talent across Ghana.

Participants were taken through intensive theoretical and practical sessions to strengthen their understanding of the laws of the game, improve decision-making, and prepare them for higher levels of officiating.

A key highlight of the course was the inspiring story of Referee Emmanuella Aglago, one of the outstanding products of the Catch Them Young programme.

She shared her personal journey and experiences, encouraging participants to remain focused, disciplined, and passionate about their dreams. Her success served as a powerful motivation for the young officials.

The training also underscored the growing impact of the Catch Them Young initiative, which has significantly boosted the involvement of girls and women in football — not only as players but also as referees, coaches, and administrators.

This capacity-building course forms part of ongoing efforts by FIFA and the GFA to promote the sustainable growth of women’s football in Ghana.

It aligns with FIFA’s broader vision of achieving 60 million female participants worldwide by 2027, through improved technical development, infrastructure support, and expanded opportunities for women and girls in the game.

BY Wletsu Ransford