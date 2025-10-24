Black Princesses Open Camp In Accra Ahead Of WAFU B U20 Title Defense

Black Princesses starting 11

HEAD COACH Charles Sampson has named a 26-member squad to begin camping in Accra on today, October 24, 2025, as Ghana’s Black Princesses step up preparations for the upcoming WAFU B U20 Girls’ Cup in Benin.

The one-week regional championship, scheduled for November 3–10, will bring together some of West Africa’s brightest young female football talents.

The Black Princesses, who lifted the maiden title in Kumasi two years ago, will be seeking to defend their crown after a dramatic 3–1 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in the 2023 final.

Coach Sampson’s squad will use the Accra camp to sharpen tactics, build match fitness, and strengthen team cohesion before departing for Cotonou.

All invited players are expected to report to camp by 4:00 p.m. on today, as preparations officially get underway.

BY Wletsu Ransford