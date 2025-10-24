CDEPP Commends Mahama’s Free Tertiary Education Initiative for Persons with Disabilities

Andrews Nii Okaiko

The Centre for Disability Entrepreneurship and Public Policy (CDEPP) has commended the Government of Ghana for the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Initiative for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

In a statement issued in Accra on 24th October 2025, the Centre congratulated President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, for this groundbreaking policy intervention, describing it as a major step forward in promoting inclusive education and social equity.

According to CDEPP, the initiative represents a significant policy milestone that will help remove longstanding barriers to higher education for persons with disabilities. The Centre noted that by providing free access to tertiary education, the government is empowering a marginalized community to develop its full potential and contribute more effectively to national development.

“The introduction of this policy demonstrates the government’s commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of persons with disabilities,” the statement said.

CDEPP reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation and sustainability of the initiative.

The statement, signed by Andrew Nii Okaikoi, Founder and President of CDEPP, further emphasized that the policy aligns with the Centre’s mission to promote disability-inclusive development and advocate for the rights, empowerment, and full participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of national life. It also reflects the Centre’s vision of a society in which persons with disabilities are empowered to live independent, productive, and dignified lives.

CDEPP expressed confidence that this policy will not only transform lives in Ghana but also serve as a model for other African countries seeking to advance inclusive education and social justice.

The Centre for Disability Entrepreneurship and Public Policy (CDEPP) is a leading Ghanaian non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting disability-inclusive development through research, advocacy, and entrepreneurship support. CDEPP works to influence public policy and create opportunities that empower persons with disabilities to participate fully in economic, educational, and social life.

Guided by the principles of inclusion, equity, and empowerment, CDEPP continues to collaborate with government agencies, development partners, and civil society to advance the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities across Ghana.