Buckingham Varsity Proud Of Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia with Sir Anthony Seldon

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received plaudits from the vice chancellor of his alma mater, the University of Buckingham in England, who described him as “the most distinguished alumnus ever.”

For Sir Anthony Seldon, having a member of the Buckingham University rise to the level of vice president is an honour and privilege.”

Dr. Bawumia was invited as the inspirational speaker of the university’s graduation ceremony for the 2019 Humanities and Law graduates activity last week.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham, Britain’s first independent university, in 1987.

In a repeat of history, another Ghanaian student of the university, Akwasi Nyame-Baafi, graduated with First Class Honours in Economics in the 2019 batch.

“We are deeply honoured to have you today with us as our inspirational speaker, not the least because you are, perhaps, our most distinguished ever alumnus, and we are so proud to have you back at your alma mater,” Sir Seldon declaimed in his welcome remarks.

While the University of Buckingham has always pushed for diversity in faculties and students, with a grounding in acceptance and reverence and respect for every nation, religion or culture, it is particularly gratifying to have one of our own as the vice president of a sovereign nation, according to Sir Anthony Seldon.

“We are going to be hearing a lot more of you and of your country in the years to come,” he predicted.

Dr. Bawumia, for his part, encouraged the students, families and faculty to maintain the bonds of friendship formed in the academic environment, adding that such bonds will play a very important role in the successes and failures that may come their way in life after school.

Recalling his own experiences as a student and later as a banker-turned-politician, Dr. Bawumia charged the students to see every seeming setback as an opportunity to work hard to achieve their goals.

Vice President Bawumia later inaugurated the University of Buckingham Students of Ghanaian Origin (UBUSOGO) Association, a body bringing together current students and alumni of the university.