Buem NPP Honours Oti Minister-Designate

Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, Oti Regional Minister-designate, has been honoured by Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Buem Constituency of the region.

The Regional Minister-designate was described as a leader of excellence, who became a source of employment to many party grassroots in the Region.

Presenting a citation to the Minister-designate at an expanded Executive Committee (EXECO) in Dambai, the group praised Mr Makubu for his immense hard work and dedication to the party.

The citation read, “We are writing to extend our hearty congratulations on your appointment as the Oti Regional Minister-designate in recognition and appreciation of your hard work and dedication to our noble party.

“You have toiled to make dreams come true when you rose from the quicksand to pursue goals that served the interest of the youth and the party at large.

“A leader of excellence who became a source of employment to many of us. The uniqueness and acumen with which you stood out all among many shall forever remain in the annals.”

On behalf of EXECO, Evans Yaw Dapaah, Oti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party extended his profound gratitude to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his unprecedented history making decision to settle for a man with disability to the position of the Regional Minister of a new Region was a courageous act.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, they were not surprised that as a visionary leader, the President has risen to the occasion of bringing honour and respect to the people with disability.

It is said disability is not inability, the President has therefore given a dignified expression indeed and, in practice.

He called for total support from the traditional authorities, ethnic groups and the entire people of Oti as their illustrious son faces the vetting Committee to approve of the President’s nominee.

Receiving the citation, Mr Makubu expressed his gratitude for the honour done to him. He explained that there is the need for the party to work hard toward 2024 elections and win many seats in the Region.

