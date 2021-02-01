Asiedu Nketia Runs Away From Mahama Petition

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, will be subjected to strict proof at the election petition hearing at the Supreme Court today.

Asiedu Nketia popularly called General Mosquito who is testifying for the petitioner, former President John Mahama had alleged in several press conferences that he won the election but the Electoral Commission rigged it for the eventual winner, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

When he was confronted with some of the utterances of Mahama ahead of filing the election petition, Mr Asiedu Nketia claimed that he was not the petitioner and therefore cannot answer for him.

The NDC scribe also appeared to be running away from his own comments claiming that John Mahama had won the December 7, 2020 presidential election, necessitating

the second Respondent (President Akufo-Addo) lawyers led by Akoto Ampaw, to face him with some video clips to test his credibility. The court may allowing the viewing of the video clips today.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia while under cross-examination by EC counsel, Justin Amenuvor on Friday, indicated that Mr. Mahama was not in court to seek a declaration of another result but rather the petitioner was there to challenge the constitutionality of the manner in which the EC Chairperson handled the results of the presidential election.

Mahama Didn’t Win Election

Mr Asiedu Nketia, is also denying at the Supreme Court that he had told the whole world that John Dramani Mahama won the Election 2020.

According to him he never stated at a press conference that Mr. Mahama won the elections.

Answering questions under cross examination by Akoto Ampaw, counsel for the second respondent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at the Election 2020 Petition hearing on Friday, the General Secretary of the NDC said “My Lords, that was not in my witness statement”.

Mr Asiedu admitted that his Party held several press conferences after the elections noting that the Petitioner asserted that the result of the Electoral Commission was not accurate.

He said he made it clear to the public that the NDC had won majority seats in Parliament and same would give the Petitioner upper hand in the presidential results.

Mr Akoto Ampaw pointed out to the witness that a video of what he had told the whole world was on a pen drive and he wanted it to be played in court since the witness had been evasive.

Counsel said he wanted to establish the credibility of the witness in the box.

Counsel for Nana Addo therefore put in an oral application seeking leave of the court to have the pen drive played, adding, they were ready to assist the court to ensure that same was played in court.

The seven member panel, which did not make room for the playing of the video on pen drive hence adjourned the matter to today, Monday, February 1.

The adjournment would afford the court to get relevant equipment so the court would have access to the video on the pen drive.

Earlier on Mr Aseidu Nketia was given a calculator to make some additions and subtractions of the 2020 Election Results. The way, the General Secretary handled the calculator set audience in the court room laughing.

During an earlier cross-examination by Justin Amenuvor, lawyer for the First Respondent, the Electoral Commission (EC), the General Secretary calculated some figures to make his case.

Mr Mahama in his Petition had selected the General Secretary of the NDC and another member of the NDC, Dr Michael Kpessah-Whyte, who was in the EC strong room to testify in the case.

DGN Report with additional file from GNA