Buffer Stock CEO Commends Akufo-Addo

Abdul-Hanan Aludiba

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Food Buffer Stock, Alhaji Abdul HananAludiba, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for touring the Upper East Region.

Mr. Aludiba asserted that, even though the New Patriotic Party won only one parliamentary seat in the region in election 2020, the President nonetheless made the location his first landing spot during his recent tour of the northern part of the country.

This, according to Alhaji Abdul- Hanan, is an indication of the care and love the President has for the people of the Upper East Region. He urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by voting massively for the NPP in the next election.

Speaking to an online portal, ‘Voiceless Media,’ during the President’s tour, Alhaji Abdul-Hanan explained that, the Free SHS and Planting for Food and Jobs among other policy interventions that the President has implemented, are beneficial to the people of Upper East Region. He therefore urged the people to support the good intentions and policies of the President as these will inure to their benefit.

The Buffer Stock CEO added that no government surpasses the NPP and President Akufo-Addo in terms of love for the Upper East Region as evidenced by the number of development projects ongoing currently.

The President was in the Upper East Region as part of his regional tours and the Buffer Stock CEO was part of his team.