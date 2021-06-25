Bail For Gun-Wielding Gangsters

TWO SIBLINGS, who recently brandished guns amidst threats, in a viral video on social media, have been granted bail by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

The suspects, Richard Suleimana, 28, and Emmanuel Dakora, 26, were granted bail in a total sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties each.

They are to reappear before the same court on July 7, 2021.

The suspects have been charged for conspiracy to commit crime, to wit ‘publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm.’

Presided over by His Honour Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, the court, per the bail conditions, also ordered the suspects to report to the Police CID every three days.

Before the bail was granted, the prosecution team had prayed the court to remand the suspects for further investigations in the case.

The request by the prosecution team was fiercely opposed by lawyers of the defendants, who argued that his clients had already been detained for six days, which, to him, was unlawful.

The presiding judge saw some merit in the argument put by the counsel of the defendants, so he granted bail to the suspects, who looked calm in court.

It would be recalled that a group of some young men, who initially looked like armed robbers, were captured in a viral video, brandishing deadly guns.

The short video sparked fear among the citizenry, with calls on the police to arrest the gangsters before they strike.

The suspects, according to a police report, were eventually picked up from their hideout in Obuasi.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi