Bugri Naabu Has No Contract With Us – IGP

IGP, Dr George Akufo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Dampare, has stated that Bugri Naabu, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, has had no contracts or dealings with the police.

This follows information revealed in a leaked tape which raised questions about the ethics and professionalism of the Ghana police top hierarchy.

COP Alex Mensah and Superintendents Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and George Lysander Asare were captured in a conversation allegedly plotting to remove the IGP before the 2024 general elections.

Superintendent Asare alleged that the IGP had dealings with Bugri Naabu involving 40,000 boots contract. Bugri Naabu has now revealed that while he was promised a contract, it was later given to another contractor who failed to pay the promised 10% cut.

“I have Alhaji Bugri Naabu on tape, everything he came to say here, on video in his office. His relationship with IGP and contracts, 40,000 boots contract,” he alleged

This denial comes after a fresh tape emerged where the Bugri Naabu was heard singing like a canary on the supposed contract.

Describing the relationship between himself (Mr. Naabu) and the IGP, he said, “I was introduced to him from the time he was, I would say, lobbying to be the IGP. I knew him when he was lobbying; his name came up about IGP.

That was the time I got to know. The time he came up looking for the appointment, I was at home then. When he wanted to join the IGP, some people came with him to introduce him to me.”

Mr Naabu said there was an arrangement for him to receive monies via another police officer named DCOP Frimpong.

“He was going to be giving me some money. Not him. The police was going to be giving me some allowances every month from Frimpong.

“If he can’t come, I can send my boys to pick it. That one I have been receiving, but not as a bribe”.

Mr Naabu was emphatic that: “IGP gave me more than GHC10,000”.

He continued: “I have not been given any contract…He was to give me contract for boots, and later that contract was given to one contractor who was supposed to give us 10% so that I would give part of it to the young boys, which they had promised but…the money didn’t come. The guy never brought the money”.

“IG told me that we should bring a company. I submitted the company [but] they didn’t take the company.

“He was to give the contract of 40,000 boots…up till now, nothing has come, but before I could hear, one gentleman had taken the contract”.

“The person has been paid [but] he didn’t honour the payment for our share so that we could also give others”.

Meanwhile, IGP, Dr. Dampare is yet to respond to these allegations and others levelled against him by COP Mensah and Superintendent Asare.

By Vincent Kubi