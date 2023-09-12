I Don’t Have Any Business Dealings With Bugri Naabu– IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare says he doesn’t have any working relationship with former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chief Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee probing the leaked audio tape on a plot to oust him on Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, IGP Dampare answered with an emphatic ‘NO’, I do not have any working relationship with him [Bugri Naabu],” when he was asked whether or not he had a working relationship with Chief Bugri Naabu.

Dr. Dampare also denied being behind the recording of the leaked tape in which three of his colleagues are heard allegedly plotting to remove him from office.

According to him, he played no role in the secret recording of the leaked tape which is now the subject of a bipartisan parliamentary probe following its leakage to the public.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been accused by the three police officers heard in the leaked tape – of orchestrating and masterminding the secret recording of the conversation they had with Daniel Bugri Naabu, who has admitted to secretly recording the leaked tape.

Dr Dampare, before the Parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape, noted that contrary to allegations that he worked in concert with Chief Bugri Naabu to secretly record them, he played no role whatsoever in the secret recording.

The IGP also denied allegations that he is the worst IGP, enumerating some of the reforms he has undertaken and insisting that his colleagues caught up in the leaked tape ought to leave such a judgment to the good people of Ghana.

The former NPP Chairman, Bugri Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape and insisted that he hired someone to record the conversation when he appeared before the committee probing the matter on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Superintendent George Asare told the committee that Bugri Naabu claimed that he recommended Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to the President before he was appointed the IGP, and he also alleged that his information suggested that the IGP plotted the recording of their conversation with Bugri Naabu.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the committee has acquired a second tape aside from the one under investigation when the lawyer for Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reminded the committee of its scope adding that it will not cooperate with issues that do not reflect the details given to them ahead of their arrival.

