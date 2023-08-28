Bugri Naabu Meets Committee Over Alleged Plot To Remove IGP

Daniel Bugri Naabu

Today, in Accra, the former Northern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, is appearing before a committee set up to investigate an alleged plot to remove the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The committee was established by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, after a complaint from the Minority in response to a leaked audio recording alleging plan to remove the IGP ahead of the 2024 elections.

The recording allegedly features high-ranking officials from the Ghana Police Service and the NPP discussing the IGP’s impartiality and support from former President John Dramani Mahama. They are reportedly questioning the IGP’s ability to remain unbiased and imply that he is collaborating with the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The committee, led by Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, is tasked with investigating the authenticity of the recording, as well as any other matters contained in it. It will also recommend sanctions for those found guilty, make recommendations for necessary reforms, and issue any other appropriate recommendations and orders.

Mr. Naabu had failed to appear before the committee last week, citing ill-health as the reason for his absence.

Atta Akyea expressed dissatisfaction with Mr. Naabu’s reason, stating that unless it was a life-threatening illness, it was not a sufficient excuse for not attending. He urged all witnesses to respect the committee’s timetable and emphasized the importance of time consciousness.

In the face of the allegations, Mr. Naabu has denied recording the conversation.

The committee will continue its investigation with more witnesses expected to appear before it.

The outcome of the investigation will undoubtedly have significant repercussions for the individuals named in the recording and possibly the entire police force.

By Vincent Kubi