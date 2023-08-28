‘Transformation Agenda On Course’

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

The Deputy Minister for Education in charge of General Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has affirmed that the nation’s transformation agenda is on course.

He explained that the massive craving for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education by the nation, especially the youth, and the support being received from the private sector were enough evidence to indicate that the nation is gradually being transformed through education.

“As a country, we are on the right path of transformation. We just have to do more, a lot more collaboration is also needed. This summit is apt since that is what the country needs to move forward. Innovative discussion from the summit will help us chart a path ahead of us,” he said.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour made the announcement when he spoke at the just-ended Ghana 2023 Global STEM and Computing Education Summit held in Accra.

The three-day summit brought together STEM education and computing experts from across the world together to brainstorm on how to get the best for the country’s development.

Papers were presented by experts and best practices were shared after which participants looked at how best the country could also position itself among great nations with STEM education and computing.

The Deputy Minister recounted the huge investment being made by the government towards revamping the education sector as the pipeline to serve the critical manpower needs of the country.

“All we are doing is to expose our youth to the fast-changing global market needs. We are training them with critical thinking skills to meet the changing dynamics. To catch up with the rest of the world requires good education, which is exactly what we are doing,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour said.

“A lot is being done towards increasing access to STEM education to students and the nation as a whole. Afia Kobi SHS for example is now becoming the hub of Aviation and Aeronautic Studies in the country due to their interest and readiness to learn. They have attracted national attention,” he stated.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, spent much time enumerating the various measures that have been put in place by the government to boost the nation’s transformation agenda through education.

Dr. Charles Hackman Essel, a Lecturer at the Cape Coast University Business School, in his welcome address, commended the government for its efforts to make STEM education the driving force for the nation’s development.

Mr. Aaron Kwaku Twum Akwaboah, Director in charge of Strategy and Innovation at the Education Ministry, assured all the stakeholders of the ministry’s preparedness to ensure that they all work as a team to get the best for the country and the rest of the world.

He was particularly excited by the huge acceptance of STEM-related courses by students in the country, and described it as a great motivation towards going forward since any investment made in that direction would not go to waste.