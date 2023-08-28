Bugri Naabu Confirms Leaked Tape Plotting Removal Of IGP

Bugri Naabu

In a surprising turn of events, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked tape that allegedly captures a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Bugri Naabu made this admission while appearing before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee, which was formed to investigate the alleged conspiracy against the IGP.

Bugri Naabu openly acknowledged that the controversial conversation did indeed take place between himself and three senior police officers.

He identified the officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah, and Superintendent Gyebi. The discussion reportedly took place within the premises of Bugri Naabu’s office, situated opposite the Osu Police Station.

The former Chairman disclosed that the two high-ranking officers initiated the conversation, expressing their desire to advocate for the removal of the IGP.

Their alleged reason behind this request was that Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s actions were seen as aligning more closely with the interests of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), potentially undermining the ruling party’s chances in the 2024 elections.

Bugri Naabu, feeling apprehensive about the officers’ proposal, decided to record the conversation in order to safeguard himself against any possible denial.

His candid admission has raised serious concerns within political circles, prompting the formation of the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate the leaked tape’s authenticity and the intricate allegations surrounding it.

Chaired by Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, the Ad-Hoc Committee also includes legal and human rights specialist, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan.

The committee has been entrusted with the task of conducting a thorough investigation into the leaked tape and the allegations it contains, which have captured the nation’s attention.

The revelations made by Bugri Naabu have further intensified the ongoing controversy, as Ghanaians eagerly await the outcome of the Ad-Hoc Committee’s investigation.

The implications of a plot against the IGP, if proven, could have significant ramifications for the nation’s security apparatus and the upcoming 2024 elections.

The nation remains divided as opinions on the matter vary, with some calling for strict action against those involved, while others emphasize the importance of due process and impartiality in the investigative process.

As the parliamentary committee delves deeper into the issue, Ghanaians patiently wait for answers and justice to prevail.

By Vincent Kubi