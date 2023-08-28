I’m Ready For Run-off – Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Flagbearer aspirant Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has denied reports that he has stepped down from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

In a statement, Mr. Agyarko completely refuted the claim, describing such reports as baseless, affirming his unwavering readiness to face the upcoming run-off to decide the tie between him and flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai Nimo.

The NPP has scheduled a run-off on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both presidential candidates secured nine votes each in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race organised on Saturday.

This was after Super Delegates Conference which was organised to shortlist five candidates for the ultimate on November 4, 2023 failed to achieve it aim as two candidates secure tie of 9 votes each at the 5th position.

As a result the party stated that it will hold another election on Saturday, September 2 to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh if neither of the two aspirants drops out.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Find copy of his statement attached

By Vincent Kubi