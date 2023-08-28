Bugri Naabu Drops Details On How He Recorded IGP Leaked Tape

Daniel Bugri Naabu

In a stunning revelation before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee investigating his leaked audio, Daniel Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has confessed to hiring someone to clandestinely record the conversation on the leaked tape.

The tape allegedly captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Bugri Naabu clarified during the hearing on Monday that he did not personally conduct the recording but rather enlisted the help of an individual with expertise in such tasks.

He disclosed, “I didn’t do it myself but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone; I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Explaining his motivation for secretly recording the conversation, Bugri Naabu stated that the discussed issues were of great importance, and he wished to secure evidence to present to President Akufo-Addo.

Adding to the revelation, Naabu confirmed that a copy of the leaked tape was provided to President Akufo-Addo, asserting the authenticity of the contentious audio recording.

During his testimony, Bugri Naabu acknowledged the legitimacy of the leaked tape, which supposedly captured a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police.

He identified the three high-ranking police officers involved in the conversation as Commander Asare, COP Alex Mensah, and Superintendent Gyebi.

Furthermore, Naabu disclosed that the discussion took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

He recounted that the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP. According to their argument, Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s actions were perceived as favouring the opposition NDC, potentially undermining the ruling party’s chances in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Naabu expressed fear in response to the officers’ request, prompting his decision to record the conversation to prevent any possible denials.

The Ad-Hoc Committee, headed by Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has been tasked with investigating the authenticity of the leaked tape as well as the detailed allegations that have captured the nation’s attention.

The committee also includes Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan, a legal and human rights specialist, among its members.

As the investigation progresses, further clarity on the situation is expected to emerge, shedding light on the extent of the plot to remove the Inspector General of Police and its potential implications.

By Vincent Kubi