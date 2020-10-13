Buhari Nominates Aide As Election Commissioner

Lauretta Onochie

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has nominated his media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as the Commissioner of National Commissioner of the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When confirmed, she is to oversee the conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Election.

Nigeria’s Senate President,

Ahmad Lawan, confirmed her nomination while reading President Buhari’s letter of request at plenary.

Mr Buhari has also

other Commissioners of INEC including : Prof. Mohammed Sani representing Katsina; Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa)

According to the Nigerian President, the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

By Melvin Tarlue