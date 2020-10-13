Election 2020: Farouk Aliu Mahama receives Nat’l Chief Imam’s blessings

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has blessed the son of late former Vice President, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama ahead of the upcoming December7, 2020 elections.

The Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi received a special prayer when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam at his residence at New Fadama on Monday, 12th October, 2020.

Sheikh Sharubutu also prayed for peace during and after the general elections and more knowledge, wisdom for President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to govern the country.

It will be recalled Mr Mahama paid a similar visit to the Chief Imam ahead of the NPP’s parliamentary primaries in June 2020 in which he emerged victorious.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Alhaji Farouk Mahama explained that “the purpose of today’s visit is to express gratitude to our beloved and respected Chief Imam for my victory during our primaries in Yendi.

“Once again, I thought it wise to come back to thank him and to seek his support in prayers for President Nana Akufo-Addo and I to be declared president of Ghana and Member of Parliament for Yendi on 7th December, 2020 ,” he explained.

Election 2020

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is confident Ghanaians will renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for another four years.

According to him, “President Akufo-Addo is a promise keeper especially to the people of Dagbon for the restoration of peace after so many years and the Zongos where you see our communities benefiting from the Zongo Development Fund and other policies of the NPP.”

However, Mr Mahama is also optimistic of retaining the Yendi seat for the governing NPP with over 50, 000 votes following what he describes as a monumental investment in livelihood of the people over the last few years.