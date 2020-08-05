Building The Film Industry Is A Collective Responsibility – Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang

Actor Adjetey Anang has called on stakeholders in the film industry, especially actors, to put aside their differences and work together to make a better movie industry.

“It is important filmmakers understand that building the industry to greater heights is a collective responsibility,” he said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.

The actor, who said he has experienced a few in-fighting among filmmakers, described it as “a shame.”

“We all need to put our hands together and let’s make a mark with this industry. Most of us will be entering into the next phase of our lives and we need to make sure it is complete before we hand it over to the next generation,” he told George Quaye, host of the show.

Adjetey Anang added that it is not enough for filmmakers to just have a passion for it, adding that people must assess why they are in the industry.

“What is the motivation? Are we here just passing or we are here to make a mark and make sure we are improving our industry?” he quizzed.

‘The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later’ actor added that it is essential industry players understand where they came from and where they are going.

