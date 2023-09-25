Builsa North Needs Some Freshness, James Agalga Has Become Stale – Thomas Alonsi

Thomas Alonsi

A former District Chief Executive of the Builsa North District, Thomas Alonsi, says the time to unseat the incumbent National Democratic Congress MP, James Agalga is now, because the constituency needs a representative that will be concerned about the development of the area and the future of the youth.

According to Thomas Alonsi, the NDC Member of Parliament, James Agalga has become complacent and stale, and doesn’t seem to have any fresh message nor ideas on how to attract development projects to the area or link the youth to available job opportunities or ideas.

Mr. Alonsi was speaking at Sandema after his declaration by the Electoral Commission as the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for the Builsa North by popular acclamation.

With the declaration out of the way, it is clear that NPP’s Thomas Kofi Alonsi will be contesting NDC’s James Agalga in the 2024 Parliamentary Election. This will be the second time the two will be contesting.

In 2016, James Agalga polled 13,886 votes representing 61.21%, while Thomas Alonsi polled 8,652 representing 38,14% and a third candidate polled 147 votes, representing 0.65%.

In 2020, James Agalga polled 13,826 representing 56.60%, the NPP had a new candidate, James Maurice Abakisi, who polled 9,031 representing 36.97%, an independent candidate, Anuegabey Simon Gibson polled 1,348 representing 5.52%.

Mr. Alonsi was hopeful that 2024 Parliamentary Election will present an opportunity for the people of the Builsa North constituency vote for him to bring the fresh development ideas the constituency is yearning for.

“The acclamation is an indication that the party is united behind one candidate and this is good, as we go into the 2024 election. And with this level of unity in the New Patriotic Party, I believe that the march to vote out James Agalga has started, and come 2024 the NPP will win, to bring in some level of freshness in the representation of Builsa North in the Parliament of Ghana.” Thomas Alonsi noted.

According to him, the Builsa North constituency has had its fair share of infrastructural development under the Nana Akufo Addo leg government, in the area of education, agriculture, provision of water, adding that, the NPP has a good story to tell to get the support of the people of Builsa North, especially when there evidence that some youth have been connected to jobs and others have been empowered to create their own jobs.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Sandema