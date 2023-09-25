NPP Replies Alan Tomorrow… Urges Members For Calm

Justin Koduah Frimpong

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged it followers to remain strong and united, as the leadership is confident in its capacity to forge ahead without Alan Kyerematen who has resigned to pursue personal interest.

“Mr. Kyerematen has been a valuable member of our Party, and his decision to leave is unfortunate. However, the New Patriotic Party remains focused on its objectives and is determined to continue to work hard to achieve its goals for the benefit of our great country,” Justin Kodua Frimpong stated in a statement released following the resignation of former Trade and Industry Minister.

Kyerematen, who served as the Minister for Trade and Industry in the previous government, had been viewed as a potential frontrunner for the NPP presidential nomination for the 2024 elections.

However, in the statement released on Monday, he stated that his decision to run as an independent candidate was due to the need for “a new vision and a fresh approach” in governance.

Despite Kyerematen’s departure, the NPP said it remains committed to retaining power in the upcoming elections and continuing its work in ensuring the progress and development of Ghana.

The Party would urge all its members and supporters to remain calm and rally around the leadership as it moves to address this matter and work towards building a stronger and more prosperous Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi