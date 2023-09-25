Majority Leader Pays Tribute to Okyem Aboagye

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has paid tribute to former Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

The immediate-past MP for Bantama died on Saturday aged 49 after a short illness.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said he received with utter shock the unheralded transition of his former colleague parliamentarian, and an “unblemished patriot in the elephant family.”

“Humans recognize death as a sacred invitation to eternity by our creator. Notwithstanding its inevitability, the call often leaves a trail of anguish and teeth gnashing especially, in instances of recognisable truncation of a flourishing mission, as the case of Okyem Aboagye is,” he stated.

“Okyem, you were a man of many parts, a joy to know and work with, especially in matters of finance and economics. An astute debater you were in Parliament. NPP and the nation have lost precious personality,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added.

According to him, painful, devastating, shattering, and unbearable is a huge understatement to the family, both nuclear and extended, noting, “Which is why we pray to the Almighty to provide comfort in this inauspicious moment.”

“Daniel, may your departing soul continue to be with us and strengthen us in the hallowed enterprise of retaining power to rebuild and reposition Ghana. Fare thee well, brave warrior who conquered death with an embrace!!” he concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu