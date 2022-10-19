Buipewura Calls On Gov’t To Support Flood Victims

Buipewura with Mr. Iddrisu Salia Kamara presenting live jackets to residents in Buipe

The paramount chief of the Buipe Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Il, has called on the government as a matter of urgency to immediately come to the aid of the flood victims in the Central Gonja district of the region.

“ I appeal to the government, the Bui authorities, and philanthropists to come and save the people of Buipe because we are really in distress.”

According to him, the Central Gonja district is the economic hub of the Savannah region, and the floods will affect business activities in the region.

“ As you can see the entire township is submerged and most of the people had to be evacuated and housed in schools and other places so let’s do something quickly before we lose a life.”

Areas like the Buipe market, Buipe bridge, the Buipe cattle market, and other business centers in the district have also been greatly hit by the floods.

His call comes after some parts of the district were flooded as a result of the opening of the Bui and Bagre dams.

The incident submerged parts of the Buipe township and destroyed hundreds of properties belonging to residents.

Residents had to resort to using canoes as a means of transport to move from the flooded areas to safe grounds in the area.

Some schools which were also affected by the floods have been temporarily closed down and the pupils were distributed to other schools to continue with teaching and learning.

The Central Gonja District Chief Executive (DCE) Iddrisu Salia Kamara, told journalists that several residents have been greatly affected by the floods.

He indicated that due to residents using canoes as means of transport the district assembly decided to support them with live jackets to prevent residents from drowning.

FROM Eric Kombat, Buipe