Another Mining Bill Lands In Parliament

The Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022 is among the Bills that will be tabled before Parliament when the House resumes next week Tuesday October 25.

It forms part of some 66 Bills that are expected to be presented before the House.

This comes at a time the government is finding solution to end illegal small scale mining commonly known ws Galamsey menace in the country which has become threat to water bodies and the environment in general.

Per a statement released by the Director of Public Affairs in Parliament, Kate Addo on Wednesday October 19, 2022, it listed the Bills as Affirmation Action Bill 2022, Ghana Housing Authority Bill 2022, Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Bill 2022, Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill 2022 is going to be presented.

It stated that eleven Bills are currently at the committee level which include seven Public Bills and four Private Members bills.

They are also the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Defence and Interior, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

By Vincent Kubi